Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy rock out while promoting Dune 2

for the release of the film Dune: Part 2 denis villeneuve, the young actors starring in it are gracing previews and television sets. To promote a science fiction film, the original work of frank herbert Inspiration comes from the different looks of the actors. The cast is shown in monochrome outfits timothy chalamet Sometimes coordinates with his co-stars’ outfits Zendaya Featuring silhouettes inspired by the world of the film duneWhich includes immaculate or shiny outfits for the actress Florence Pughset for dark dress Austin ButlerA unique white dress for Anya Taylor-Joy And gives elegant look Léa Seydoux. the film Dune: Divide, Blockbuster sequel revealed duneReviving the 1980s classic, it will release in theaters on February 28, 2024. A look at the outfits of the actors during the promotion of the film Dune: Part Two.

