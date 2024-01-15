Mbappé to Manchester City? Pep Guardiola smiles and gives curious reaction to the signing of the Frenchman

2024-02-19



pep guardiola He said this at a press conference ahead of the rescheduled match on Monday Manchester City Against Brentford in the Premier League. Spanish coach avoided rumors surrounding kilian mbappe He met with city officials and said only that the French “are good” and a good future awaits them.

mbappe He informed Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave the club this summer when his contract with the Parisians expires, which is why several clubs are interested in signing him. The main team that has acquired his services is Real Madrid, even this Monday it was confirmed by Diario Marca mbappe He has signed his contract with the Merengue club. Similarly, a rumor has spread across England that Mbappé’s entourage have met with Citigroup executives in recent days, something Guardiola was asked about in a press conference. “He is very good, he has a good future,” the Spanish coach said in a preview of the match that City will play against Brentford this Tuesday.

