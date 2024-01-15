How to turn on your cell phone’s flashlight by just shaking it for a second

You can turn on the flashlight on Android phones by simply shaking the device. (infobae)

The ‘Quick FlashLight’ function is designed to make life easier for users with Android devices who need instant access to this tool without having to activate the mobile screen to turn it on. In fact, all that is required is to shake the cell phone.

This option, which was initially available only on Motorola devices, Extended to phones from brands like SAMSUNGXiaomi, Sony With the aim of improving the user experience of devices using the Google operating system.

However, it is required Downloading an additional application from the Google Play Store For activation.

The ‘Shake Lite’ application is the application that allows access to this function. (shake the light)

The app in question is called ‘Shake Lite’ And makes it easy to activate the flashlight using a simple gesture like shaking your phone.

this software It is designed to prevent accidentally turning on the flashlight And, hence, unnecessary battery consumption in situations such as running or doing physical exercise, thanks to its ability to detect when the device is in the pocket.

To use this ability Requires app installation And once this step is completed, the user will not need to grant additional permissions for it to operate.

It is possible to manually activate the flashlight, via the power icon in the application interface, but the main interest is in ‘Move to wake’ option Which, after activation, allows to configure the sensor sensitivity to suit the user’s preference.

This setting ensures that The flashlight activates only with the desired intensity of motionThus improving its practicality in emergency situations or lack of light.

Mobile devices can recognize voice commands inspired by Harry Potter spells to perform everyday tasks. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

cast a spell like a magician legendary harry potter saga From mobile devices this is possible thanks to the virtual assistants Siri and Google Assistant, which were programmed to recognize certain voice commands inspired by the Tricks of the Book series written by JK Rowling.

Of the magical functions available lumos and nox meet, Which allows you to do two things just by asking.

in this matter, iPhone and Android smartphone users They will be able to turn their cell phone flashlight on and off by saying magic words.

iPhone and Android users can use Hogwarts magic to control the flashlight on their smartphones. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

For iPhone owners, Just say “Hey Siri, Lumos” To activate the light, while the “Hey Siri, Knox” command will be responsible for turning it off.

However, it is important to highlight that a voice command to deactivate the tool Doesn’t always work with the same effectiveness,

for its part, Android phone owners can achieve the same effect By saying “Ok Google, Lumos” to turn it on and “Ok Google, Knox” to turn it off, tests have shown consistent execution of these commands.

It is important to remember that Lumos magic is depicted in the film saga of the famous magician Professor Filius FlitwickHe taught his fifth year students to illuminate the darkest corners of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Among other magical functions available for mobile phones developed by Apple is the Accio spell, which will allow users to open applications by saying: Hey Siri, Accio and app name, When tested, it worked very well at opening apps like WhatsApp.

Alohomora, on the other hand, is used to open doors and can be activated by the action check homeSelect an available smart lock and request that it be opened with this mantra.