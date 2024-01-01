New fuel prices for this week



Dominican Republic.- The Deputy Minister of Internal Trade, Ramón Pérez Fermín, reported this Friday that regular and premium gasoline, as well as two types of diesel, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, maintain their price while other fuels go down.

“During this seven-day period, we will subsidize regular diesel to the value of more RD$. 14 Optimum Gasoil RD is more than $6 pesos per gallon and in the case of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) about 3 pesos per gallon. This effort represents a sacrifice of more than RD$100 million on the part of the government for this week alone, but it is necessary to guarantee the stability of the prices of these products and ease the economic burden of our citizens,” said Vice. Minister.



For the week of January 6 to 12, 2024, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSME has provided that the fuel will be marketed at the following prices:

Premium gasoline will be sold at RD$290.10 per gallon and its price will remain intact.

Regular gasoline maintains its price at RD$272.50 per gallon.

Regular diesel maintains its price at RD$221.60 per gallon.

Optimal Gasoil maintains its price at RD$239.10 per gallon.

Avtur fell to RD$189.61 per gallon by RD$5.28.

Kerosene drops RD$5.90 to RD$219.50 per gallon.

Fuel oil #6 fell RD$1.69 to RD$158.18 per gallon.

Fuel oil 1%S drops RD$171.97 per gallon by RD$1.75.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) maintains its price at RD$132.60 per gallon.

Natural gas maintains its price at RD$43.97 per m3.

The weekly average exchange rate according to the Central Bank’s daily publications is RD$58.13.