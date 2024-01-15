New personal information about Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

Since apparently confirmation of this Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Steinfeld’s relationship eight months ago has been a hot gossip topic in Buffalo.

Although the Buffalo Bills quarterback and the A-list actress manage to keep a low profile and are rarely seen together in public, Steinfeld was often seen at Highmark Stadium showing her support throughout the season. Ripping Bills Gear Out of town on game days.

they were even Speak They were spotted spending time together by the paparazzi on the day of the AFC Championship game proving that they moved on to each other’s side as the season ended.

If that doesn’t tell you how serious this couple is, a popular celebrity gossip source is taking it a step further — declaring that things may be even more intense between the two than we thought.

How serious are Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld?

According to a new article in People,Very.

An unnamed source told the celebrity news outlet that the pair are “very serious” and that things are “going well” between the pair.

“They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of this.”

We know the famous couple values ​​their privacy and doesn’t want to draw attention to themselves. However, rumors There’s a strong possibility that Allen and Steinfeld could make their first official red carpet debut at the upcoming 2024 Academy Awards in Steinfeld’s film. Spiderman: Beyond the Spider-VerseIs nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

will we be listening wedding bells soon?

