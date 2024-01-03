New success for UCAM Medicine students at MIR

Reward for effort and work well done. This follows the good results obtained by students of the Degree in Medicine of the Catholic University of Murcia in the Resident Internal Physician (MIR) examination, announced this Thursday.

98% of the graduates of this sixth class of the UCAM degree in Medicine passed the examination, a figure similar to that of previous years, and the cut-off mark in this call is higher than the national average of passers, which became 92% Is. In addition, this success also includes the excellent results obtained by many of his students, such as Arturo Jesús Anson, who reached 124th place in Spain out of 12,721 who participated. All this makes it possible for most Catholic graduates to choose a specialty.

These data are the result for another year of the excellent training received by UCAM students, the use of cutting-edge technologies, especially in clinical simulation, a teaching staff committed to student training, high-quality external internships that complement the training on campus. are, denote. and new evaluation methods.

The graduates of the last five classes of Catholic University passing the MIR have completed, or are doing so, their specialization in all the reference hospitals throughout the national landscape and region.