New York manager talks about Stroman

new York Yankees The work done by the general manager of the organization is betting on a good season in 2024, brian cashmanduring the winter market Major League Baseball (MLB) Shows that this is the purpose. This follows a disappointing 2023, in which the New York team finished last American League East Division Missed the playoffs, with a record of 82–80.

On December 5, he made his first major impact on the market by achieving change boston red sox by mexican alex verdugo And two days later, a transaction with San Diego Padres Taking Dominican superstar Juan Soto to the New York Yankees was one of his wishes cashman Structuring the roster for the upcoming campaign.





But these additions were not enough to strengthen a team that already had big names like Aaron Judge or Giancarlo StantonOn January 11, among others, he acquired the services of pitcher All Star, Marcus StromanWith a two-year, $37 million contract.

You may be interested in: Boston’s Best: Rafael Devers MLB 2024 projection released

Stroman could have played for the New York Yankees 5 years ago

in 2019 cashman responded to those options Starman will be in uniform with new York Yankees,We were interested in Strowman. “But we didn’t think it would make any difference.”

These statements were controversial and did not please the pitcher, who later called it quits in 2021. gerrit cole There is no pitcher in the team bronx It’s up to you.

After the Yankees confirmed the signing of Stroman, it appears there is a connection between Cashman and Stroman He is already in good positions. The leader also apologized publicly 2017 World Classic MVP,

“I just said that with the amount of talent we have, it’s not going to make a difference. That was my fault, because the way everything happened then was not at all what I had expected.“, Said Cashman in statements reported by the AP portal.

StarmanFor his part, he immediately accepted these words and the two resolved their differences for the benefit of the team:

,Cashman and I look back at what happened a few years ago. We laugh a little and move onthe 32-year-old player commented.

reconciled in new York Yankees, Now we need to know if it will be transferred to the field when the word “play ball»In the 2024 season.