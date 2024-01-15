New York Mets announce opener for Opening Day

a new day has begun spring training 2024 Major League Baseball and the various teams in the league already have a clear idea of ​​their rosters. opening day, Day after day various payroll cuts are announced as well as who will be in charge heading into the first game of the season. On this occasion the franchise New York Mets Important news announced.

Before the start of the game between the Houston Astros vs. mets, in Clover Park. Communicated through local team social networks In charge of taking the mound to make his first start of the regular season. Such responsibility will be in the hands of the left hand jose quintana,





This is due to the stellar performance so far from the Colombian pitcher, who has maintained good control of the ball in a total of three starts.

Similarly, in that time he worked 8.2 innings for an ERA of 2.08, where he allowed eight hits, walked three, two of them earned, walked four and struck out nine batters. In-spite of this jose quintana He’s winless in his first three starts so far in spring training, so there’s no reason to think he’s not worthy of this kind of responsibility.

On the contrary, thanks to his effective work and his experience at the Major League level, he is best suited to start on Opening Day. New York Mets,

milwaukee brewers vs new york mets

First duel of the season for the team “New York City” It will be against the entire American League Central Division milwaukee brewersAt Citi Field, located in Queens, New York.

Besides, brewers They also announced Freddy Peralta as their starter in recent days. The Dominican is coming off a solid 2023 where he pitched to a 12-10 record with an ERA of 3.86 in 165 and two-thirds innings. Overall he gave up 131 hits, 26 home runs and 71 earned runs after 30 starts.

Whereas, the pot of New York Mets He saw action in only 13 games and went 3–6 with a 3.57 earned run percentage in 75.2 innings. Additionally, he gave up 75 singles, five home runs and 33 runs batted in. Numbers from MLB.com.