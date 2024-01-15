Emily Blunt tries her hand at the low-rise pant trend

Emily Blunt and her stylist have been working overtime lately. From her 2024 Oscars red carpet moment in Schiaparelli Haute Couture to her Vanity Fair after-party Dolce & Gabbana look, the actress is killing it. And now, her streak continues at the SXSW Festival, where she stunned in a stunning outfit.

Standing in front of a bright yellow media wall, Blunt posed for photos in a harlequin-style look courtesy of Balmain’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection. Styled by Jessica Paster, she wore a black-and-white diamond print knit crop cardigan top with large enamel buttons in the center along with its coordinating padded shoulder jacket.

And although the 41-year-old apparently endured the 2000s — and managed to get through it with her eyebrows intact and no Trump stamp tattoos — it looks like millennials are experimenting with the low-rise trend. Has come down to what has divided the world for the last few years. With black wide-leg trousers that sat around her hips, Blunt showed off her toned midriff for the occasion.

Blunt wore her blonde hair pulled back, allowing her gold chainlink earrings and fresh, bronze makeup to stand out.

Festival of panels, premieres, conferences and performances oppenheimer The star attended SXSW to promote her upcoming film, fall boy, She posed with her co-star Ryan Gosling on the red carpet.