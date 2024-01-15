New York Yankees award Spencer Jones

new York Yankees He announced that Mali spencer jones received James P. Dawson Award 2024which is awarded annually to the franchise’s most outstanding rookie in spring training.

Jones, 22 years old, hitting .444/.565/.722 (8 for 18) with seven runs, two doubles, one home run, four RBI and four walks in 12 spring games. Additionally, Jones participated in “Spring Breakout Game” Major League Baseball’s inaugural game, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI. The left-handed hitter enters this season as the No. 2 prospect in the organization. Yankees According to baseball america And MLB Pipeline.





You may be interested in: Official: New York Yankees remove 4 players from roster

Spencer Jones: Major future at New York Yankees

The young man has also been placed in this category 46th overall prospect in baseball By baseball america And the No. 84 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline. The native of Encinitas, California was selected New York In the first round (25th overall) of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft from Vanderbilt University.

In whose honor was this award established? James P. Dawson (1896–1953)Who started a career of 45 years the new York Times As a copyist in 1908. Eight years later, he became a boxing editor, and covered boxing and baseball until his death during spring training in 1953.

Two recipients of the honor, Tony Kubek in 1957 and Tom Trasch in 1962, won the award. “rookie of the Year” Of the American League. The Dawson Award was first presented to rookie Norm Seaburn by manager Casey Stengel at the end of spring training in 1956 in St. Petersburg, Florida. New York Yankees writers vote for the winner, Along with the prize, Jones will receive a watch courtesy of Betteridge Jewelers.

Information taken from MLB Press Box/New York Yankees

For more information about the New York Yankees, follow our official WhatsApp channel