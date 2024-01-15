Megan Fox, 37, reveals all her cosmetic surgeries

She is the sexiest little brunette in Hollywood. Megan Fox is 37 years old, she has dark black hair, blue eyes, beautiful busts, on which the filmmakers have abundantly closed the cameras, but most of all a complex personality,

Megan Fox’s troubles

The first film of the saga came out in 2007 transformerDirector Michael Bay made them forever “Sex symbol of geeks” And a cliché in itself. This famous scene where the public sees her with her hands in the dirt, expertly arched and lightly dressed, is something the actress is finding difficult to deal with today.

Beyond the fact that she was able to compare the director’s attitude to “Hitler” during filming, Megan Fox, who has already talked about her borderline disorder, announced last year that she would is affected physical deformity, As a reminder, it is a disorder characterized by obsessive thoughts about part or all of one’s body.

Megan Fox: ” “I don’t see myself the way others see me.”

During an interview with an American magazine Sports Illustrated In May 2023, she said: “I suffer from body dysmorphic disorder, I don’t see myself the way others see me. , Before adding: “There has never been a time in my life when I loved my body, Never. ,

Due to the many rumors regarding her various physical changes, the mother of three recently decided to lay her cards on the table in one of the latest episodes of the American podcast. Call his daddy. ” I have redid my breasts On 21 or 22, between the first and second transformers »she revealed at the beginning.

Cosmetic surgeries have been done for years

He, who now works on the margins of an industry where cosmetic surgery procedures are typically hush-hush, wanted to be as honest as possible. , i wanted strippers tits From the 90s, and this is what the surgeon did to me »He said.

Apparently, the actress whose love affair with musician Machine Gun Kelly is talked about more than her latest cinema performances. a rhinoplasty, She regularly uses Botox and hyaluronic acid injections. End of evaluation for Megan Fox. In fact, contrary to what has been said on social networks, she would never have had a face lift or resorted to the removal of bichat balls to hollow her cheeks.