New York Yankees lead top prospects for MLB 2024

new York YankeesAt the end of last season, relied on its youth statistics to complete the regular season. Many youngsters demonstrated their ability and merit to participate throughout this season.

The most famous case was that of the Dominican jason dominguez, The Dominican Republic man participated in eight sports. Half of his eight hits were home runs, he also added a double and drove in seven runs. He scored six runs and stole one base.

dominguezRanked 16th in the top 100 published by baseballamerica.com, The New York Yankees are one of four teams with six prospects on this list, along with the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres.

New York Yankees, the team with the most prospects in the top 100 in MLB

they support “The Martian” (16), Spencer Jones (46), Everson Perera (67), Roderick Arias (68), Austin Wells (71) and Chase Hampton (72)

Many of these names have already debuted with the Big Apple franchise. However, this is especially expected to be its year of consolidation jason dominguez After its impressive strength shown in the month of September last year.

receptor, Austin wales He also had some involvement with the Bronx team last season, showing good defensive numbers at catcher, hitting .994. Madero was not a top producer, hitting four home runs and not having a high average. However, it must have more possibilities than its potential. jason To be able to play. His position is one of the weakest in the impressive lineup.

Another name that saw participation last year everson Perera, even saw more action than the above two. The Venezuelan outfielder batted .191 in 91 at bats and did not hit any home runs. It will be difficult for him to get an opportunity in a position loaded with stars like Aaron Judge, Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham in addition to Jason Dominguez.

Complete these names, Roderick arias And Chase Hampton. Arias had a .267 average with six home runs and 21 RBI in his last season in MiLB. Pitcher Chase Hampton pitched at A+ and AA last season. He won 4 and lost 3, his ERA was 3.63.

new York Yankees It’s the franchise with the most history big tent, His 27 rings demand a better performance than in previous years. Since 2009, he has not even been able to attend the October Festival.

These figures add to the already established superstars mlb They will try to improve the face of a team in need of a title to renew their reputation.

