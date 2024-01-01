These celebrities married complete strangers

When we think of Hollywood couples, these are the things that often come to our mind: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively, However, many stars did not find love with other celebrities, but instead found love with ordinary people they met during their high school years or at the local grocery store, such as ellen pompeo and her husband chris ivory, Take a look at these celebrities who are deeply in love with strangers.

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink

The couple met in a hair salon in 1994 Jillian Fink, patrick dempsey had just divorced his first wife, Rocky Parker, With whom he had shared seven years of his life. In 2002, the hairdresser spoke to the magazine People About this first meeting: “I was shocked. But at the same time, I was happy because he was cute. ,

In 1999, the lovers finally said “yes” to each other during a ceremony held on a farm in Maine. Three years later, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named tallulah estate. In 2007, their twins, sullivan patrick And Darby Gallen emerge.

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Dempsey in 2010. Steve Granitz

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

She was a bartender and he was an actor. The couple’s first meeting was worthy of a romantic comedy. during an appearance on the show the ellen degeneres showMatt Damon revealed they met in a bar in Miami in 2003 while he was shooting the movie stuck on You: “I literally saw him in a crowded room. Eight years and four kids later, this is my life. I don’t know how our paths would have met had that not happened,” he recalled.