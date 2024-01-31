News, fighting in Gaza, deaths and more

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Thursday that Israeli forces abandoned the grounds of Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, two days after entering the compound.

The society also said that the Israeli army has entered its nearby headquarters for the third time.

Spokesman Ras al-Nims told CNN that Israeli tanks were still parked on the street in front of the society’s headquarters.

Nims said Al Amal hospital and PRCS headquarters have 100 patients, 7,000 displaced people and 100 doctors and equipment.

He said no aid had been delivered on Wednesday, but essential oxygen supplies had arrived through the International Red Cross and the United Nations.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, Al Amal staff cared for 18 victims, including 12 dead, among the thousands of displaced people at the hospital and headquarters on Wednesday.

Israel has previously said that Hamas uses the tunnels and hospitals and other infrastructure for military operations.

Israel Defense Forces say operations are ongoing in Khan Yunis, as well as in central Gaza, where the IDF said an aircraft struck several Hamas fighters.