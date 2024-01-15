News, situation in Rafah, tensions in the Middle East and more

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that if the resolution proposed by Algeria for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza is voted on as drafted in the UN Security Council, Washington will not adopt it.

In a statement on Saturday, Thomas-Greenfield said the United States was working on an agreement between Israel and Hamas that would lead to the release of hostages and a pause in fighting for at least six weeks.

The ambassador said, “Over the past week, President Biden has spoken several times with Prime Minister Netanyahu, as well as the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, to advance this agreement. Although differences remain, key elements remain on the negotiating table. But there are.”

“We believe this agreement represents the best opportunity to reunite all hostages with their families and put a long-term pause in the fighting, putting more food, water, fuel, medicine and other supplies into the hands of Palestinian civilians. Necessary things will be available.” They desperately need it,” he said.

“In contrast, the resolution introduced in the Security Council will not achieve these results, and may even work against them… For this reason, the United States does not support action on this draft resolution If it is put up for a vote as amended, it will not be adopted,” Thomas-Greenfield continued.

This Wednesday, Arab states at the United Nations reaffirmed their support for the Algerian draft resolution, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and unhindered humanitarian relief amid Israel’s imminent ground offensive on Rafah. At a press conference with other members, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour urged the UN to take action and said the group believed there was “massive” support for the proposed resolution.

In her statement this Saturday, Thomas-Greenfield called on the UN Security Council to ensure that “any actions we take in the coming days will increase pressure on Hamas to accept the resolution on the table” and that the United States continues Will remain. To engage in diplomacy, saying that the United States “will be clear” with Israeli and regional leaders about expectations for the protection of Rafah’s more than one million civilians.

“It is important that other parties give this process the best possible chance for success, and not insist on measures that jeopardize it and the opportunity for a permanent resolution of hostilities,” the statement said.