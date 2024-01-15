Emma Roberts has recently entered the bookshelf wealth trend.

It may be February, but we’re confident we’ve already found the most influential design movement of 2024. The trend called ‘Bookshelf Wealth’ invites us to curate shelves of books (naturally) and other personal items – whether it’s ancient heirlooms, souvenirs from trips, or sentimental photo frames. This trend is a pure celebration of our personalities, but Emma Roberts took things to an even more intimate level.

Tea madam web The actress worked with Jenna Hipp Spencer of The Last Bookstore (California’s largest independent bookstore) to curate her bedroom library, and it’s the coolest example of bookshelf wealth we’ve seen to date.

Jenna bought books from Emma’s favorite authors, focusing on ‘some really nice covers and special editions in muted and creamy color palettes’. Belletrist (the online reading community) shared a glimpse of Emma’s location, and it’s just as charming as we could have expected.

We’ve seen plenty of examples of bookshelf wealth over the past few weeks, but there’s something about Emma’s seamless cream palette that sets her place apart. And, although we may not all have access to these resources, we can still take inspiration from his founding.

It’s hard to get it wrong when it comes to bookshelves, but that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t welcome suggestions from designer Alex Bass, who is always a proponent of popular design trends.

‘I love using bookshelves to display your personal items. She comments, ‘As an interior designer and art curator, I am very connected to the maximalist aesthetics of bookshelf wealth.’ ‘Beyond books, you can showcase vases, candlesticks and other wonderful objects, especially one-of-a-kind vintage items. It all depends on how you organize it.’

alex bass social link navigation Founder and CEO of art advisory and interior design studio Salon 21 Alex Bass is an art curator and interior designer. They founded Salon 21 to fill the gap in social experiences and access to new talent available to their demographic interested in art and culture.

(Image credit: Gray Walker)

As indicated, the movement provides space to showcase any property that means something to us (despite the name being book-centric).

Alex explains, ‘My bookshelves are a combination of books mixed with antique marble bookcases and picture frames that hang at the front of the shelf.’ On the same bookshelf, I also have vases of dried flowers, ashtrays, and more. I also love hanging art above bookshelves. A little bit of everything.’

Shop Emma Roberts-inspired looks

This trend often involves using things that already have a place in our lives, but that won’t stop us from investing in a few Emma-inspired purchases. Here are some of our favorites.