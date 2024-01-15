Emma Roberts has recently entered the bookshelf wealth trend.

It may be February, but we’re confident we’ve already found the most influential design movement of 2024. The trend called ‘Bookshelf Wealth’ invites us to curate shelves of books (naturally) and other personal items – whether it’s ancient heirlooms, souvenirs from trips, or sentimental photo frames. This trend is a pure celebration of our personalities, but Emma Roberts took things to an even more intimate level.

Tea madam web The actress worked with Jenna Hipp Spencer of The Last Bookstore (California’s largest independent bookstore) to curate her bedroom library, and it’s the coolest example of bookshelf wealth we’ve seen to date.

