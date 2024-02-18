Benjamin Mora: If they don’t open the door for us, we’ll have to throw it down

The former Atlas coach called on Mexicans to unite and break paradigms to get more opportunities.

benjamin mora Was technology From the Atlas of the Clausura 2023 to the Apertura 2023. Originally from Tijuana, his training as a strategist was far from MexicoOf course in Malaysia, where it is technology Most winners in that country’s history; However, return mexican football and his first attempt Liga MX This was due to the ability and tenacity he showed to seize the opportunity.

in this section Completion 2024there are only four mexican technical director, Miguel Herrera with Xolos, Eduardo Fenentes with Necaxa, Ignacio Ambriz with Santos (newcomer) and Ricardo Carbajal with Puebla. Additionally, Juarez fired Diego Mejia, also a Mexican, a few weeks ago, so opportunities for national strategists are slim.

“The Mexican people have to unite and break the paradigms,” Mora told ESPN. espn

“If we look at detail or small divisions, there are Foreign, This has become normal in the country and where are we going to set up our market. We cannot justify ourselves, victimize ourselves and we have to rise to the occasion. If they don’t open the door for us, we’ll have to knock,” he said. Blackberry In an exclusive interview with espn,

From the beginning of his career, he made his way to second division clubs and the then Ascenso MX, but in 2015 he left his position as technical assistant to Gabriel Caballero and moved to Malaysia, where some opportunities led him to a different . market. local. It was in the Asian country where he coached Johor Darul Takzim and led them to five out of 10 league championships.

“I’ve always mentioned and it’s a very hot topic because they believe there are only four technicians, I always say that we have never been a real exporter of technicians to foreign countries. The issue is there is room for growth and we need to line up more. Cartons Brazilians are born in Brazil, Argentines are born in Argentina and Mexicans are born in Argentina? Blackberry,

“We have to join forces Mexico And break patterns. This is a cultural issue that we half believe, we half prepare, we half try and that gives us the space to go against the flow,” he said without hesitation.

benjamin mora He had 34 games with Atlas, of which he won 10, tied 13 and lost 11. In the end, the board headed by José Riestra completed the project in search of better results. His place was occupied for three games, and on an interim basis, by Omar Flores, but for this tournament they brought the Spanish Benat San José, who has two wins, two draws and three losses after seven duels.

“Yes, I can tell you that the urgency of results is important in this football because of the competition format, teams need to enter the league, sell players. It’s not right or wrong, it’s just the way it is. We have to adapt and foreigners have always had more importance and history in football,” he explained.

“Pepe Riestra and Alejandro Iarragorri gave me the chance and I lasted 400 days and (Pablo) Repetto (at Santos) lasted 8 months. He didn’t even have much patience for that. Now they’ve brought in Nacho Embrys and I applaud him,” he said. Blackberry,