Neymar is seen on Romario’s birthday and his physical change during injury is worrying

Neymar (31 years old) He was one of the star guests at his compatriot and friend’s 58th birthday party RomarioBut what caught the attention was the worrying physical transformation presented by the Al-Hilal Saudi FC player

On the birthday of the former Barcelona and Valencia player, one of the best strikers in Brazilian football Jorginho Faria performed,

On his birthday he was also accompanied by Romario de Souza Faria, whom he defined “Some Love of Life”: Monica de Souza, Romarinho, Danielle Favatto, Rafael DS Faria, Isabella Faria and Ivy Faria.

Neymar has not been able to play for three months due to injury

Neymar’s physical appearance has been widely commented on social networks, He is injured since October 17,

current footballers Al-Hilal Saudi FC Saudi Professional League suffered losses Rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left leg,

Until the moment of his new injury, Neymar said Could not play for 424 days from 2020 due to injuries,

According to Brazilian national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, it makes the most sense to think so Neymar could play football again as early as the 2024-2025 season,

Montage and ‘fake’ talk on networks about Neymar’s alleged overweight

On social networks, especially on X (Twitter), many comments can be seen about Neymar’s physical appearance and some collections of images of the Brazilian forward exaggerating his alleged overweight .

It is estimated that he will be out of action for six to eight months due to the injury, so he is expected to return to activity in May or June, but it will definitely be next season.