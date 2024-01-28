Emma Stone’s appearance on the game show “Jeopardy!” Welcome as a contestant. ,

Emma Stone is not far from realizing an old dream: appearing on a game show In danger!, During a recent appearance on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, the Oscar-nominated actress revealed that she was a big fan of the American television quiz show, created in 1964, and that she had been wanting to take part in it for years.

“I submit my application every year in June,” she assured. “I don’t want to do the celebrity version. I want to earn my stripes. You can only take the test once a year with your email address, but I’ve never been tested. I watch exactly every evening and note my correct answers. I swear I can take part In danger! ,

A statement which has since reached the ears of sports presenter Ken Jennings.

When she wants!

passing on the set of stay with kelly and markKen Jennings assures Emma Stone is welcome In danger! Whenever she wanted. “She does not want to participate in the edition famous person and be right In danger! With the original recipe. And it’s a tough game. We will welcome them without any hesitation,” the host underlined.

For those who do not know the theory of In danger!In a briefly adapted show in France from 1989 to 1992 with Philippe Risoli as presenter, candidates must not find answers to questions, but on the contrary: they must, thanks to clues, find the corresponding question. Three candidates compete in three rounds with the aim of winning a sum of money, which the winner can put into play during the next round.

For the record, Ken Jennings, who has presented the program since 2021, is the biggest winner in the history of the game with 74 wins in the Classic format and $2.5 million in winnings!