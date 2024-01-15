Nicki Minaj’s New Orleans show canceled hours early due to doctor’s orders

Tour officials said, “We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold on to your tickets and we will notify you soon.”

NEW ORLEANS – Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ was canceled “due to doctors’ orders” just hours before the sold-out show was set to begin, according to tour officials.

“Since Nikki is still ill, our team does not want to risk making others sick, and Nikki will not be able to give Nola the show she deserves. We are working diligently to find a new date, so Please retain your tickets, and we will inform you soon,” tour officials said.

The doors to the Smoothie King Center were scheduled to open at 7 p.m. Monday.

Minaj last performed at Rolling Loud California on Friday. On Saturday, he tweeted that he woke up in the morning feeling like he had COVID-19.

Minaj tweeted, “Barbz please send me healing energy. I woke up feeling like I had Corona. Thank God I didn’t. You guys are everything. I appreciate you. I Love you very much.”

This is the second concert to be canceled at the Smoothie King Center in less than a week. Burna Boy’s March 14 show was canceled a day earlier.

Here is the rest of their tour schedule:

Wed March 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri March 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tuesday March 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu March 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri March 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Saturday March 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tuesday April 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sunday April 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Saturday April 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Center

Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Saturday April 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday April 27th – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Saturday May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sunday May 12th – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Saturday 25th May – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sunday 26 May – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tuesday 28th May – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sunday 02 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

