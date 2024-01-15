Nicki Minaj’s New Orleans show canceled hours early due to doctor’s orders

Tour officials said, “We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold on to your tickets and we will notify you soon.”
NEW ORLEANS – Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ was canceled “due to doctors’ orders” just hours before the sold-out show was set to begin, according to tour officials.
“Since Nikki is still ill, our team does not want to risk making others sick, and Nikki will not be able to give Nola the show she deserves. We are working diligently to find a new date, so Please retain your tickets, and we will inform you soon,” tour officials said.
The doors to the Smoothie King Center were scheduled to open at 7 p.m. Monday.
Minaj last performed at Rolling Loud California on Friday. On Saturday, he tweeted that he woke up in the morning feeling like he had COVID-19.
Minaj tweeted, “Barbz please send me healing energy. I woke up feeling like I had Corona. Thank God I didn’t. You guys are everything. I appreciate you. I Love you very much.”
This is the second concert to be canceled at the Smoothie King Center in less than a week. Burna Boy’s March 14 show was canceled a day earlier.
Here is the rest of their tour schedule:
- Wed March 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri March 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Tuesday March 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Thu March 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Fri March 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Saturday March 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tuesday April 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
- Sunday April 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
- Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Saturday April 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Center
- Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Saturday April 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Saturday April 27th – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Saturday May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sunday May 12th – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Saturday 25th May – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- Sunday 26 May – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
- Tuesday 28th May – London, UK – The O2
- Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Sunday 02 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Click here to report an error.
Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered straight to you by downloading the new free WWL-TV News app now iOS App Store Sleep Google Play,