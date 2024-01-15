WALKOFF HUNRONO LEADS MIAMI MARLINS TO WIN OVER HOUSTON

match took place between miami marlins And Houston Astros A was defined by walkoff homerun In the ninth inning.

This Monday, March 18, both the teams faced each other in the stadium. Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium In front of the eyes of 2,805 people. in the matter of Astros, This Jupiter game is not the only game of the day. They also have a show scheduled for the night West Palm Beach against Washington Nationals,

Miami Marlins bounce back from Houston Astros





miami marlins After a brilliant comeback, won by a score of five-six. houston He made five starts in the first four innings. He scored three points in the second and two points in the fourth. On th eway merlins He scored two runs in the second against the starter hunter brown,

Then he scored two more in the sixth inning. consecutive home runs Jake’s Burgers And jazz chisholm against josh haider He reduced the difference to just one. In the seventh he leveled the challenge with another driven by kemp alderman,

The game was tied at five in the ninth minute. houston did not score and the batsmen miami marlins He gave up the first two outs. it was the turn of dan myers,

The 28-year-old outfielder swung at a reliever’s slider. cole macdonald, He hit a long ball at 102.5 mph from the right center field area. The ball went 364 feet beyond the fence. walkoff homerun, Game over. Six times five.

this was the third home run myers, He raised his offensive line to .414/.469/.759 (AVG/OBP/SLG) and has a 1.228 OPS.

miami marlins He added 11 hits. was the only person with at least one pair brian dela cruz, for the losing team mauricio dubon He also had multihits from the 11 people who completed their task.

Now merlins While they have a record of 8-10 Astros They play for 10-13.

Let’s see the final blow.

Video of Dan Myers’ walkoff homerun against the Houston Astros

