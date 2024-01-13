Nicolás Maduro’s ambiguities at the beginning of the election year

Nicolas Maduro and Diosdado Cabello at the PSUV event

The year 2024 is emerging as a critical period for Venezuela, where Politics, diplomacy and regional tensions converge in a landscape of uncertainty, With presidential elections approaching, the lack of a date and official candidates adds an additional element to the complex situation the South American country is facing.

In counterpoint to the general calendar, the political scenario is as complex as it may seem. The international community and Venezuelan citizens have their eyes set on a crucial point on the horizon: the presidential elections to be held in the second half of the year.

The incident comes in the midst of a difficult political journey, marked by possible interventions International Criminal Court And tensions rose between Caracas and Georgetown around the disputed territory of Essequibo.

Nicolás Maduro and Irfan Ali meet to try to resolve the Essequibo issue @PoliAnalytica

So far, No date has been set for the presidential electionAnd the political climate is marked by ambiguity over potential candidates.

In partisan ponds, It is believed that Nicolas Maduro will get a third term Under the flag of Chavismo. However, the surveys are not in his favor as they give him barely a mark in voting intention. and internal tensions within United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has created uncertainty.

On the contrary, opposition leaders Maria Corina MachadoAnyone who leads the preference in an opposition primary with 90% popular support faces disqualification by the ruling, a situation that adds an element of uncertainty to the electoral process.

Opposition presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Uncertainty regarding the presidential election has increased further Contradictory statements within Chavismo. Faced with suggestions of a new candidacy, Maduro has preferred ambiguity, saying it is “premature” to confirm his candidacy and that Only a divine design, not the political will of Diosdado Cabello (PSUV key figure), will decide the way forward.

Cabello, for his part, insists on nominating Maduro As Chavista standard bearer for the year in which the movement commemorates a quarter century in power.

The regime’s internal divisions and apparent imbalances were evident in the 3 December referendum on Essequibo, where official results strongly contradicted figures announced by the opposition. Such discrepancies increase polarization and raise doubts about the transparency and legitimacy of future electoral processes in the country.

Chavismo’s second, Diosdado Cabello, with dictator Nicolás Maduro

There has been a continuous demand for a fixed date for elections at the national and international level. Opposition political organizations, such as justice first (pj) and popular willrequested to National Election Council (CNE) will announce an electoral schedule that will provide certainty and transparency to the process.

In the partisan sector, Primero Justicia, along with voices such as Ángel Medina, pressure the CNE to specifically announce the electoral program. they insist on The lack of definitions only creates uncertainty among the Venezuelan population.Urging to follow the example of other Latin American electoral bodies that have managed to provide the necessary transparency to their electoral processes.

economist rodrigo cabezasWhen referring to the constitutional obligations of the CNE, it is stated that the electoral body is obliged to organize presidential elections in 2024, as established in the Constitution. This call for legitimacy highlights the need to maintain democratic stability in a turbulent political context.

Rodrigo Cabezas, former Finance Minister of Venezuela. Reuters/Marco Bello

Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela It protects these claims in its Articles 230 and 231, stipulating not only the term of the presidential term but also the exact date of assuming office.

Doubts have also been expressed internationally about electoral transparency. republican senator marco rubio Doubts have been expressed about the ability of the Nicolas Maduro regime to guarantee free and fair elections. Similarly, Rubio criticizes the Biden administration’s lack of will to implement it barbados accordPointing out that the Democratic government wants to avoid getting involved in the Venezuela problem.

Rubio openly questioned the possibility of holding free and democratic elections under Maduro’s protection, while also expressing distrust in effective follow-up by the Biden administration.

US Senator Marco Rubio. Reuters/Joe Skipper/file photo

regional tensions with Guyana Via Essequibo also adds complexity to the panorama of Venezuela. The December 3 referendum sparked controversy, and the lack of consensus on the results raised questions about the regime’s ability to manage territorial disputes while facing an internal crisis.

Venezuela finds itself at a critical crossroads. The international community is watching closely as the country faces the difficult task of restoring political stability and addressing issues affecting citizens.

While awaiting the electoral body’s decision on the exact date of the elections, the opposition is determined to consolidate Maria Corina Machado as its only candidate, despite her current disqualification, which is expected to be removed as part of the Barbados agreements. Is. ,