Emily Blunt is sensational in the ultimate white power suit that Meghan Markle would love

Emily Blunt has worn a second sensational power suit in 24 hours and we think we might love it even more than the last. The Oppenheimer actress, 40, arrived at the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday night in an ice queen go-to-work moment that we can’t get enough of, and we’re definitely a certain royal she’s in this Would also agree that he has achieved success in this.

Tea Devil Wears Prada The actress was seen on the red carpet of the prestigious TV and film awards wearing a gorgeous double-breasted white cape that had all the structure and chic quality of an oversized blazer. The piece featured boxy shoulders, a deep V-neckline, and a covered button down that held the piece together. She styled an unusual take on the workwear staple with a hidden V-neck top that featured a sheer barely-there panel with a round neck to provide a sense of security as Emily stepped out.

Emily Blunt attended the AFI Awards

Tea a quiet place The star paired the piece with a pair of the same light-colored cigarette suit pants that hit the ankle. Accessorizing the look was a pair of nude pointed-toe stilettos in transparent patterned material. Emily also added a box clutch bag that resembled a mini briefcase with a monogram print and gold hardware. We love how Emily tied the gold details of her clutch into her coordinating gold sparkle rings and oversized gold earrings.

Emily’s suit was an unusual shape

As she often does, Emily did her makeup in a natural style with stylish accents. Tea Bread Hustlers The star’s milky complexion looked glowy from within and she wore a mid-tone opaque nude lip and plenty of kohl to accentuate her green-blue eyes. Her highlighted blonde hair was tied into a large ponytail to enhance the elevated workwear aesthetic.

Emily’s hair and makeup were beautiful

We can imagine Meghan Markle would love Emily’s suit moment. The 42-year-old royal was seen in a similar look at a friends and family reception for the 2022 Invictus Games hosted by the Dutch Defense Ministry in the Hague city and Zuiderpark. Prince Harry’s wife styled a double-breasted white blazer with matching pants. And neutral pointed-toe stilettos, like Emily’s, and even added a white bag with gold hardware. Meghan kept her hair loose and wore a delicate gold hand chain bracelet.

Meghan wears white suit in 2022

The mother of two was seen posing with a number of A-listers. They stood together to be photographed barbie Star Margot Robbie who took the blazer look to a different place. The Australian actress styled a cropped red blazer with black piping with a black mini skirt, black strappy heels and a Chanel waist chain. barbie Director Greta Gerwig wore a checked double-breasted version with black pants, a crisp blue shirt and a black tie. Emily was also seen meeting up with her Oppenheimer co-star Robert Downey Jr.

Emily wore the same suit as Lenny

Just 24 hours ago, Emily was seen wearing a more modern look in a power suit Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wearing a cropped black blazer and matching pants that were worn together to create a stylish jumpsuit. She once again lifted her hair up and on this occasion made a bun and presented the waist cutout in the best way. The actress joked with the show’s host about how she rocked the same outfit that Lenny Kravitz wore to the Golden Globes earlier this week.

discover: The most expensive jewelry at the Golden Globes 2024: Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and more

She said: “I saw it fluttering on the floor at the Golden Globes, I had already planned it for your show and I thought, ‘You know what, I’m still going to wear it.’