‘No, no, yes, yes, we’re back’, 8M march begins in center

Juarez city.- Shouting “No, no, yes, we’re back” and “Not one more, not one more”, hundreds of people from Juarez, mainly women, started the route of the inclusive biracial 8M march this afternoon “You Why do you want to do “Forgive us?”, towards the Cross of Nails located on the Paso del Norte International Bridge.

Led by mothers and relatives of women and men who disappeared in Ciudad Juárez, the team also includes girls, teenagers, families and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“March 8 is not a celebration, it is a struggle and protest”, “Justice for Jessie, we will not forget you”, “Don’t forget me, I was missing.” Esmeralda Castillo Rincon”, “We are not all here, we are missing Kezlin”, “Sister Ceci Eguia, I came to shout why they silenced you”, “Dear friend, I wish you alive “, are part of the banners raised by participants walking through the streets of Ciudad Juárez.

A safety commission is in charge of providing psychological prevention, first aid and sign language translation to contingent participants, while road safety agents open the way for the march and provide traffic control.