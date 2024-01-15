“The Secret of the Lost City” with Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe aired in prime time on M6 on 8 March.

How to watch a movie in replay?

Replays of “The Secret of the Lost City” are available for free streaming on 6Play.

movie summary

Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), a talented but introverted writer, is famous for her novels that combine romance and adventure in exotic settings. Alan (Channing Tatum), a professional model, has devoted much of his career to portraying Dash, the charming hero on the covers of Loretta’s novels. While on a promotional tour for her latest book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), a fictitious billionaire convinced she can help him locate the treasure of an ancient city described in her novel. Can.

Alan, eager to show that he can be a hero in reality as in the books, sets out to rescue the author. underlying Inside of one On a daring quest through an unforgiving wilderness, this unlikely pair must work together to survive and attempt to find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

a dynamic couple

“The Secret of the Lost City” stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. His characters, Loretta and Alan, complete opposites, come together in the woods, combining irony and awkwardness. Daniel Radcliffe is excellent in the role of the troubled billionaire, who is a far cry from the young Harry Potter with whom the public discovered him.

Original

Brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, the directors of this tropical odyssey, were inspired by the captivating stories of their childhood in the ’80s. The moments spent watching iconic films such as “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “At the Pursuit of the Green Diamond” influenced his vision of creating a fast-paced action film based on universal themes, filled with twists and turns and humor. It was full. Thus, the search for truth and perseverance become central in this personal adventure where each trial shapes the characters’ destinies. This exploration also highlights the importance of preserving cultural and historical heritage, with each discovery and each ruin revealing an unexpected richness of the past…

Brad Pitt as special guest

After participating in “Bullet Train” with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock invited him to do the same. This is how he appears in “The Secret of the Lost City” in the role of Jack Trainor, a former member of the Naval Special Forces…