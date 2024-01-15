Nothing is going well between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: the actress doesn’t want her children to meet her new partner

For several months, Brad Pitt has been in love again with 33-year-old businesswoman Ines de Ramon. But this ideal really wouldn’t appeal to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

In fact, according to In Touch Weekly, the actress would not want her father’s new partner to see her six children (Maddox (22 years), Pax (20 years), Zahara (19 years), Shiloh (17), Vivienne and Knox. (15 years)), while Brad Pitt would like to gift them to him.

Angelina Jolie’s reaction after her son’s insult against Brad Pitt: “We have to fix”

“Angelina still puts a lot of pressure on Brad,” a source tells the celebrity magazine.There’s no doubt that Ines wants to meet the kids. But currently the one who plays Lara Croft in Tomb Raider has denied that a meeting is possible.

brad pittHe must do everything in his power to see his children without disturbing Angelina.”, the same source further confirms in In Touch Weekly. When the children of the star couple of the 2000s come to visit their father, the beautiful 33-year-old woman has to leave the family home. Because according to Vanity Fair, even if she moved in with Brad Pitt a few weeks ago, she still had a private apartment.

Angelina Jolie mocks Brad Pitt in new attack