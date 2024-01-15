Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez criticized by elders in Inter Miami clash – International Football – Sports

“At some point, Inter Miami will have to deal with the reality that was revealed on Sunday night. Messi has grown old. Luis Suarez is old. “Sergio Busquets is old.” Following the Gerardo Martino-led side’s 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium last Sunday, the Los Angeles Times took a very harsh stance on the news through an article by sports columnist Dylan Hernandez . The pink team, led by the captain of the world champion team at Qatar 2022, and its greatest performers.

“The only member of the Barcelona quartet who did not play with an empty tank of gas was 34-year-old left back Alba, who ran up and down the sidelines as if he was 10 years younger than him,” Hernandez added in his caption note: “It is clear that the magic of Lionel Messi is fading after the Inter Miami star was exposed by the young Galaxy.”

With 15 minutes left in the match, Dejan Joveljic made it 1–0 for the Galaxy and from there, Messi started his engine to prevent his team from falling. And you know, when Messi merges with Jordi Alba everything flows, as it did for more than a decade at Barcelona. At the end of the match, the old teammates appeared to level the score at 1–1 in extra time and the delirium of the Inter fans, who enjoyed the number 10’s pearl.

“I feel like in the first half we lagged behind. We could have gone to the locker room in case of a loss. I think in the second half we played better, we had chances. The opponent scored against us, but Then we had the personality to continue searching and we achieved the tie because of Leo’s talent,” said Tata Martino. SHowever, the city’s newspaper, the Los Angeles Times, was highly critical of the group’s performance as their answer to David Beckham.

David Beckham and Luis Suarez

“Major League Soccer’s most expensive team was defeated by a reformed Galaxy for most of the night, and there is no reason to believe that Inter Miami will not have more games like this. How many times can they rely on Messi to summon magic at the end of the game to save them? “Playing in a league with a tough schedule and a tough travel schedule, Inter Miami seems destined for disaster,” wrote Hernandez, who before joining the Los Angeles Times was a writer for the baseball team the Dodgers.

“(Messi) can still hit the ball with amazing accuracy, but he doesn’t recover as quickly as before. -Adds article-. He has lost half a step, which explains how Galaxy’s defensive midfielder Edwin Cerrillo was able to keep him under control for most of the match (…) Messi and 37-year-old forward Suarez were basically spectators when the Galaxy had the ball, That forced Inter Miami to defend with eight field players.

Lionel Messi celebrates with DeAndre Yedlin.

The same journalist highlighted the inclusion of 21-year-old Federico Redondo as an optimistic option for Inter Miami. “The young player of the Argentina national team should improve his midfield after joining the team.” However he expanded: “But the addition of Redondo and the expected return of sidelined 18-year-old midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi will not solve the problems associated with building a team around a group of retirement-age players.”

The analysis of the American Florida team in the Los Angeles Times ends by saying that “Two games into Inter Miami’s season, the signs are ominous.” Inter Miami have four points from this MLS start and their next leg comes on Saturday, when they host Orlando City (6:30pm kick-off in Argentina). Then, on Thursday, March 7, he will take the first steps towards this season’s other great objective: ConcaChampions. The Messi-led side will travel to either Nashville SC or Moca of the Dominican Republic for the round of 16 of that competition.

