A recent preply study looked at Most hacked passwords in the world And in Spanish-speaking countries and it includes some advice on words or strategies that should be avoided when creating passwords if we want to guarantee the security of our data.
Are you thinking about changing your password or more secure passwords, Avoid people on this list at all costs.
|
Post
|
Password
|
How long does it take to hack it?
|
frequency of use
|
Number of data breaches
|
1
|
123456
|
less than 1 second
|
27 966
|
37 615 252
|
2
|
123456789
|
less than 1 second
|
7573
|
16 694 411
|
3
|
12345678
|
less than 1 second
|
10 359
|
5 172 909
|
4
|
111111
|
less than 1 second
|
2020
|
4 850 634
|
5
|
1234567
|
less than 1 second
|
1817
|
4 059 875
|
6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0
|
less than 1 second
|
2486
|
3 722 966
|
7
|
123123
|
less than 1 second
|
3234
|
3 611 804
|
8
|
12345
|
less than 1 second
|
7391
|
2 591 854
|
9
|
q1w2e3r4
|
less than 1 second
|
596
|
496 698
|
10
|
12345678910
|
less than 1 second
|
1025
|
317 904
|
Eleven
|
administrator
|
less than 1 second
|
31 361
|
276 638
|
12
|
,
|
less than 1 second
|
948
|
276 638
|
13
|
0
|
less than 1 second
|
2106
|
274 678
|
14
|
benjamin
|
3 hours
|
700
|
252 880
|
fifteen
|
barcelona
|
less than 1 second
|
2238
|
244 768
|
16
|
Antonio
|
8 seconds
|
613
|
236 742
|
17
|
the user
|
1 second
|
2440
|
195 768
|
18
|
1a2b3c4d
|
less than 1 second
|
751
|
148 737
|
19
|
santiago
|
3 hours
|
896
|
112 310
|
Twenty
|
admin123
|
21 seconds
|
2193
|
90 635
At the top of the list, we have eight number sequences; The first two match the most hacked ones in the global list: “123456” and “123456789”.
The most hacked non-numeric password in Hispanic countries is “admin”, with 276,638 incidents of data breach. This is a password that is commonly used by default and is usually adapted and changed to a more secure password later. Unfortunately, despite its poor security, many people do not change it.
The least secure password number on the list may be “0,” which appears in 274,678 data breach cases.
The password “Benjamin” appeared in 252,880 data breach incidents. Being one of the most common Spanish names, hackers do not need to be fortune tellers. “Antonio” and “Santiago” are also among the most hacked passwords in Spanish-speaking countries, so it’s important not to use names as passwords.
Other passwords that are most frequently hacked in Spanish-speaking countries are “************” (276,638 occurrences), “barcelona” (244,768) and “user” (user) with 195 768 occurrences. with.
