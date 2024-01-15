A recent preply study looked at Most hacked passwords in the world And in Spanish-speaking countries and it includes some advice on words or strategies that should be avoided when creating passwords if we want to guarantee the security of our data.

Are you thinking about changing your password or more secure passwords, Avoid people on this list at all costs.

Post Password How long does it take to hack it? frequency of use Number of data breaches 1 123456 less than 1 second 27 966 37 615 252 2 123456789 less than 1 second 7573 16 694 411 3 12345678 less than 1 second 10 359 5 172 909 4 111111 less than 1 second 2020 4 850 634 5 1234567 less than 1 second 1817 4 059 875 6 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 less than 1 second 2486 3 722 966 7 123123 less than 1 second 3234 3 611 804 8 12345 less than 1 second 7391 2 591 854 9 q1w2e3r4 less than 1 second 596 496 698 10 12345678910 less than 1 second 1025 317 904 Eleven administrator less than 1 second 31 361 276 638 12 , less than 1 second 948 276 638 13 0 less than 1 second 2106 274 678 14 benjamin 3 hours 700 252 880 fifteen barcelona less than 1 second 2238 244 768 16 Antonio 8 seconds 613 236 742 17 the user 1 second 2440 195 768 18 1a2b3c4d less than 1 second 751 148 737 19 santiago 3 hours 896 112 310 Twenty admin123 21 seconds 2193 90 635

At the top of the list, we have eight number sequences; The first two match the most hacked ones in the global list: “123456” and “123456789”.

The most hacked non-numeric password in Hispanic countries is “admin”, with 276,638 incidents of data breach. This is a password that is commonly used by default and is usually adapted and changed to a more secure password later. Unfortunately, despite its poor security, many people do not change it.

The least secure password number on the list may be “0,” which appears in 274,678 data breach cases.

The password “Benjamin” appeared in 252,880 data breach incidents. Being one of the most common Spanish names, hackers do not need to be fortune tellers. “Antonio” and “Santiago” are also among the most hacked passwords in Spanish-speaking countries, so it’s important not to use names as passwords.

Other passwords that are most frequently hacked in Spanish-speaking countries are “************” (276,638 occurrences), “barcelona” (244,768) and “user” (user) with 195 768 occurrences. with.

