OAS is concerned about voter absenteeism in recent elections in the DR

SANTO DOMINGO – Eladio Loizaga, former Foreign Minister of Paraguay and Head of the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (MOE/OAS), expressed concern about the absenteeism of Dominican voters following the recently concluded electoral process. Municipal corporation elections were held recently in the country.

«Dominicans had the invaluable opportunity to exercise their right to vote and elect their local representatives, which allowed them to define the destiny of their municipal governments over the next 4 years. Although we recognize this achievement, it is important to analyze the reasons for low citizen participation, so that necessary measures can be taken in the future,” Loizaga said.

In this sense, the Mission congratulated citizens after the celebration of the municipal elections last Sunday, 18 February, in which it underlined the civic commitment of the voters who voted to elect municipal officials for the next four years. Exercised his right.

Mission representative Igualete valued the work of the officials and members of the boards and electoral colleges who made the organization of the elections possible.

Furthermore, they recognized the cooperation and sustained dialogue maintained with electoral authorities, political parties and civil society, which characterizes the preparation for these elections.

The EOM/OAS emphasized that, despite reports of sporadic incidents before and during election day, the elections were held peacefully in most parts of the country. Condemns the incidents of violence that have occurred in some areas of the country, and expresses regret over the incidents in Montecristi and Azua, which resulted in the deaths of two political leaders.