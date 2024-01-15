Josh Allen’s 2 Words Hint at Attending the Oscars with Hailee Steinfeld

While the Buffalo Bills aren’t competing in the Super Bowl, quarterback Josh Allen has been making the rounds in Las Vegas. In several interviews, Allen made it clear that he would rather play in the big game than talk about it.

Speaking to Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” live show on February 9, Allen discussed his friendship with F1 race care driver Daniel Ricciardo, who is also in Las Vegas. “That’s my boy, I love Danny,” Allen said.

Last month, Allen arrived at Highmark Stadium wearing a Sherpa jacket from Ricciardo’s clothing line, Enchante. Within minutes, $215 worth of wool was sold. Adams skillfully used this information to get details about his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld.

Steinfeld’s film, “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse,” is up for best animated feature film at the 96th annual Academy Awards next month. “Are you going to wear Enchante to the Oscars next month?” Adams asks.

“I can,” replied Alan.

Josh Allen at Up & Adams talks about going to the Oscars next month Hailee Steinfeld’s film “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” has been nominated for Best Animation at the Academy Awards.pic.twitter.com/s1BUNC8U1Q – Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) 9 February 2024

Enchante doesn’t make suits or ties, so Allen will likely need to shop elsewhere for his Oscars attire. Fans were hoping to see the Bills star and his girlfriend make their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors on February 8. However, Allen ultimately decided to skip the ceremony at the last minute. Instead he joined the Barstool Sports crew for a night of trivia.

While Allen’s response was vague, it looks like he plans to join Steinfeld at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 10.

Hailee Steinfeld has spent the majority of the season in Buffalo in favor of Josh Allen



Allen and Steinfeld have kept a very low profile since they first started dating in May. Although she avoids the Jumbotron, the Oscar-nominated actress attended almost every Bills game last season, home and away.

He spent the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo, amid the longest strike ever by film and television actors. Before the Bills’ Week 4 matchup, she went shopping with Josh’s mom LaVonne Allen to pick up some Bills gear. The “Pitch Perfect” star sat next to Ricciardo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Bills-Jaguars game in London.

Shortly after, Allen and Steinfeld made their first public appearance together at the Buffalo Sabers home opener in October.

In December, Steinfeld celebrated her 27th birthday with Allen, which coincided with the Bills’ annual holiday party. While Steinfeld missed the Bills’ regular season finale because she was performing at the Golden Globes, she was back in Buffalo for the Wild Card round.

While walking the red carpet at the awards ceremony, Steinfeld successfully ignored engagement rumors. When asked, “What about a sporty guy?” He replied, “Listen, what isn’t this about? Now let’s go.”

Josh Allen is spending the offseason near Hailee Steinfeld in Southern California

Allen told Adams that he moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, leading the host to ask why he was in LA. “I live there!” Alan replied. Last season, Allen bought a $7.2 million home in Dana Point, a seaside town about 60 miles south of Los Angeles.

Steinfeld lives in Encino, a suburb northwest of LA, about 80 miles from Dana Point. According to Realtor.com, he purchased John Fogerty’s former home for $8 million in 2021.

As far as his offseason plans are concerned, Allen, who purchased a hot tub for his new home, said, “The first month or so is usually just decompress. Let the body heal. The second part is, okay, let’s get back to shaping a little bit. He’s also looking forward to playing a lot of golf.

When he returns to Buffalo to train, the mission to finally reach the Super Bowl begins anew. “We’ve got to find a way to get over that hump,” Allen said. “It’s not easy.”