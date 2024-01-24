Obamacare breaks record for people enrolled: 21.3 million insured

About 21.3 million people signed up The White House announced in a statement Wednesday that health insurance through the marketplaces included in the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Registrations recorded an increase of 5 million compared to the previous year, Record for the third consecutive year. According to Biden administration officials, the increase is partly due to some states “eliminating” pandemic-era protections in Medicaid, leaving millions of people locked out of the health care program.

About A quarter of the people selecting the plans are new consumers.

Registration statistics Obamacare enrollment increases by nearly 80% since President Biden takes office in 2021 And extended subsidies are available to consumers.

“The American people have made it clear: They do not want the Affordable Care Act to be weakened and repealed, they want it strengthened and protected,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden has taken several steps to improve Obamacare’s appeal, including strengthening federal premium subsidies through 2025 and allowing more families to qualify for aid.

A popular show that’s hard to end

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told CNN that the increase in insurance enrollment is explained by the fact that 4 in 5 people can find plans with premiums of $10 a month or less after subsidies. Federal.

The comprehensive health program, which includes marketplaces for consumers to shop for health coverage, federal incentives for states to expand Medicaid and protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, was approved by former President Barack Obama It was considered one of the notable achievements.

After its passage in 2010, Republicans campaigned on a promise to “repeal Obamacare.” The program survived multiple repeal attempts during Trump’s four years in office, and congressional Republicans have been cautious about renewing their efforts at reform as polls favor Democrats on the issue.

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans have a favorable opinion of the program, according to a poll by the health policy research group KFF. Washington Post,

And one reason for its growing popularity is the expansion of Medicaid, which is separate from private insurance sold in the marketplaces and has helped low-income people get health care.