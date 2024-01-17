Official: Chivas fires Alexis Vega after five years at the club

The red and white club confirmed through social networks the return of the player who left the institution after several indisciplines

stage of alexis vega with Shivaj Duration. The Guadalajara team announced tonight the departure of the Mexican striker from the institute, this is after five years in which the footballer had a relationship as a player of the red and white with many ups and downs.

“5 years later, alexis vega ceases to be part of Guadalajara“, the club wrote on social networks and also shared an image with the legend in which he wishes the player all the best.

Chivas officially announced the departure of Alexis Vega. imago 7

The last days became a novel for the footballer and the institution, who were anxious for the player’s departure, as his contract expired in six months and it was the board’s last chance to receive income for the footballer.

The leadership decided in recent days to punish the 26-year-old forward by sending him to train separately and without contact with first-team elements.

Over the course of five years, alexis vega He spent happy moments with the fans, but it all got spoiled due to his indiscipline off the field of play which led to him being banned several times.

During his time in the red and white team, alexis vega He defended the Chivas jersey in 147 games, where he scored 28 goals and made 28 assists. However, what the Guadalajara fans are most upset about is the loan they have taken in the National Clasico, as they have not managed to score a single goal against it since their arrival. America And his only win against a hated rival came with him as a substitute.