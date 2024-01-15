“Oh my God, she’s brilliant” this actor praises Jenna Ortega from Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2. Wednesday’s Actress Surprises Them on Netflix

Apparently, the previous Beetlejuice experience really pleased its actors, and Michael Keaton, in particular, was surprised by the talent of his co-star Jenna Ortega.

Jenna Ortega’s co-star in the new installment of Beetlejuice Michael Keaton is full of praise for his co-worker whose performance clearly impressed him greatly. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor talked about someone “really special”, also saying:

Oh, he’s talented, he’s got everything it takes, you know? He has tone. She came in and immediately knew what the tone was and got into it like she does every day. He is really special.

A praise that echoes the words said by the saga’s director Tim Burton, who also described Ortega as a “very special” talent.

According to Keaton’s words, the atmosphere on the set was particularly heated. ,I didn’t really think we were going to do it and we didn’t want to do it, a couple of times over the years, but it was more fun than other“, and add: “Tim was really great – he got back into his comfort zone. I could see he was having fun. Which is really contagious when you’re around those types of people.“. For her part, Jenna Ortega also talked to ET reporters about one of the most fun jobs she’s ever had “The best I’ve ever seen on a movie set.”

The return of a famous Tim Burton saga

On March 21, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Beetlejuice 2, which showcased a glimpse of the magic of times gone by, notably featuring a beautiful orchestral cover of the song “Banana Boat”, providing a nostalgic feel for early audiences. Does., Beetlejuice is still played by Michael Keaton. The original cast includes confirmed stars Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Jenna Ortega. Who is greatly supported by Burton’s presence on the set, as well as director of photography Harris Zamberloukos (Murder on the Orient Express) as well as screenwriters Gough and Miller and Seth Grahame-Smith (Lego Batman The Movie).

After a terrible tragedy, the Deetz family returns to Winter River. Still haunted by the memory of Beetlejuice, Lydia has her life turned upside down when her daughter Astrid, a rebellious teenager, accidentally opens a portal leading to the afterlife. With chaos looming over both worlds, it’s only a matter of time before someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and this prankster demon returns to wreak havoc… – Warner Bros. pictures