Gangs burn down more than a dozen pharmacies in Haiti. AlMomento.net

Port-au-Prince, March 27 (Prensa Latina) Gangs in Haiti left police stations and commandos alone for a few hours to attack and burn more than a dozen pharmacies in this capital, where uncertainty remains today Is.

Armed gangs focused their attacks on establishments located in the area near the Haitian State University Hospital. The attackers fired for four hours during the night.

The owners of those pharmacies were apparently confused when they came to see and recover the equipment that was not destroyed by the flames.

the neighbors ran away

Meanwhile, residents of the area fled at full speed to avoid becoming the next victims of the gang members.

The Haitian Pharmacists Association (APH) recently condemned that the state of insecurity generated by gangs affects the distribution of medicines in the country.

Pierre Hughes, director of APH, said community and hospital pharmacies face great difficulties in replenishing their stocks of supplies.

direct impact on hospitals

The situation has a direct impact on hospitals whose services are limited, but it also compromises the ability of pharmacies to provide essential care to the population, Hughes said, quoted by the newspaper Le National.

In the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, the three laboratories dedicated to this sector in the country, including one already completely closed, are operating at a slow pace.

He regretted that in this situation, patients could not be treated due to lack of medical supplies and medicines.

ro/jo

