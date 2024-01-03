Olimpia confirms the contract renewals of Edric Menjivar and Justin Arboleda. What’s up with Andy Nazar?

2024-01-03

Through a statement, the Merengue board confirmed that the players’ contracts had already been renewed. Edric Menjivar and Justin Arboleda Two key players in winning the last final against Motagua.

He Olympia continues its indomitable streak in National League And after winning the championship three times, the Lions begin renewing their team contracts.

He colombian striker He had already confirmed his contract extension, but today it became official that he will remain with the merengue outfit for another year.

For his part, Lions and Honduras National Team goalkeeper, Edric Menjívar, finished his participation by being crucial in the first leg of the final, where he saved a penalty. agustín ozmendi,

Menjivar extended his tie with the Lions for three more years, guaranteeing him six more tournaments defending the Lions’ goal.

What happens to Andy Nazar?

Looking forward to being able to rely on the services of Olympia andy lookBut the player is waiting for offers abroad, but if they are not successful, the footballer will wear white.

The high cost of Nazar’s transfer is no longer a problem at Olympia, as the player’s representative and the club have reached an agreement.