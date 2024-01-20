On which channel to watch Peru vs? Chile for South American Under 23 pre-Olympics?

Watch the official channel to watch the Peru Under-23 team debut against Chile in the South American Under-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Peru’s Under-23 team is ready to make its debut in the Pre-Olympics. , fpf

It won’t be long before we see the debut of the Peru Under-23 team South American Pre-Olympic Tournament Will be played in Venezuela. The first opponent to face will be Chile, so here We confirm the official channel Which will broadcast 90 minutes of the meeting.

He Sub 23 Peru vs Chile this will be implemented Sunday 21st January start at 3:00 pm Peruvian time (5:00 pm Chilean time) and will be broadcast Live and Direct on DirecTV Sports For the people of Peru.

It is worth noting that Bicolor is led by José Guillermo ‘Camo’ del Solar, who wants to make history in this great continental competition that offers two places for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Which channels broadcast Sudamericana Sub 23 Pre-Olympics?

Argentina, Peru, Uruguay: DirecTV

Bolivia, Paraguay: TiGO Sports

Brazil: SporTV/Globo

Chile: DirecTV, TVN

Colombia: DirecTV, Caracol, RCN

Ecuador: DirecTV, Ecuador TV

Venezuela: DirecTV, Televen

Know about the official channels that will broadcast the Under 23 Pre-Olympics.

All matches of the Peru Under 23 team will be broadcast on different channels such as DirecTV Sports, 1610 and 1613. The national team is already looking forward to its debut against ‘La Roja’ in Venezuela.

When and what time will Peru vs Chile Sub 23 be played?

The match between Peru vs Chile for the South American Under-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament will be played this Sunday, January 21 at 3:00 PM Peru time (5:00 PM Chile time).

