When acting is the only life you know

Saturday 20 January 2024

When your acting career starts at the age of 9, childhood is anything but ordinary. Emma Roberts was not pushed into acting by her mother, but spending time in the studio with aunt Julia Roberts may have inspired Emma. Her father Eric Roberts has been away from her life since she was 7 months old, but sometimes acting gets in your blood. While Julia introduced her to the ins and outs of filming on set, Emma did not try to copy her famous aunt, but chose her own style.

close to your mother

Actress Kelly Cunningham is Emma’s mother and they have a close relationship. While both parents publicly emphasize their daughter’s talent, sweet nature, and desire to succeed, little is shared with the media about her personal life. While pursuing her acting career, Emma attended the Archer School for Girls in Los Angeles.

a star is born

When Emma tried out for her first crime movie role blow (2001), his winning streak continued to increase. Unfabulous (2004–2007), a Nickelodeon TV series, popularized the good-girl teen show of the 2000s. Over the next 5 years, a variety of films, from dramas and comedies to horror films, brought out the best in Emma. Without any formal training, Emma seemed to be a natural at capturing the hearts of the audience. He never relied on his name for roles and was rejected several times, but his love for art helped him move ahead.

individual effort

Emma is interested in music, fashion and English literature. In 2020, Emma Roberts and her then-boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, became parents to Rhodes Robert Hedlund. While the couple separated 1 year after the baby’s arrival, Rhodes remains the love of Emma’s life. There have been several friendships and romantic relationships, but nothing else has happened yet. It appears that Emma has a good handle on her shoulders and her priorities in order.

A portfolio to be proud of

We have all enjoyed growing up with Emma in her performances. Here are some memorable films:

2006 – Aquamarine

2008 – Wild Child

2011 – Scream 4

2013 – American Horror Story

2015 – Scream Queens

2020 – Holidays

The path has not always been pleasant, she has grown up in the spotlight and her every move has been exposed in the newspapers. However, Emma’s choice in films has made her a big hit among the masses. We can’t wait to see what the show brings in the future as Emma continues throughout her adulthood.