One dollar bill is worth up to 3 million dollars

Admin 27 mins ago Business Leave a comment 42 Views

Into the fascinating world of numismatics, where history and value are intertwined with coins stamp, highlights a strange phenomenon: a dollar bill that reaches the extraordinary figure of $3,000,000. This specimen, sought after by collectors, finds its market on platforms such as Mercado Libre, where its value is enhanced by a unique connection: it reportedly belonged to Donald Trump’s daughter.

numismatics There is a formal discipline devoted to the study of coins that demonstrate their attractiveness by creating value and contributing to historical circulation. It acts as a subsidiary science to archeology and makes a detailed study of coins and medals issued by states. The word “numismatics”, of Latin origin and derived from the Greek word “nomisma”, which evokes the idea of ​​”custom or tradition”, reveals the deep-rooted practice of collecting these pieces.

(TagstoTranslate)Banknote(T)Numistics(T)Collector

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

American Airlines flight delayed due to passenger suffering from excessive flatulence on board. news from mexico

Neutral , curious , usa The man had to be removed from the plane due …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved