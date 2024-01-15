Orbelin Pineda assures that Mexico wants revenge in the Nations League

CONCACAF Nations League This is such a tournament mexico is refused On two occasions, and Orbelin Pineda understands this they have to take revenge This is the third time that a semi-final of the competition has been held, although the opponent will now be Panama.

“I’m really excited, because we have a rematch, we didn’t have the best in the previous tournaments, second and third place, The challenge is to get first place, “It’s in front of us and we’re going to give our best, we don’t take it as pressure, this is what we work for, every player knows what they have to do, we have a great opportunity in front of us.”

Pineda knows the Mexican team is up against the Canaleros You can’t allow yourself to suffer As was the case in the previous round against Honduras, where they had to book their place in the semi-finals on penalties, playing at the Azteca Stadium.

”You are saying very well, we suffered a lot, we try to do our best, not waste any moment or any team, because Honduras can surprise you. We know he’s a great opponent, we’re going to do our bestWe all want to reach the final. “Don’t underestimate any team, the one who does the best will win.”

About the possibility that Jaime Lozano is at risk. In case of losing this semi-final series against Panama, the AEK Athens footballer mentioned that his focus is only on going through the tie and getting a place in the finals.

“There may be many opinions, fans, We dedicate ourselves to you“Every player and person knows where we are.”

Orbelin started this game against Panama, and will serve as (Mexico) in the next round of the Nations League. A good prelude to the Copa America which will be held in the United States during the summer

“That’s what we prepare for, these are the matches that we have, then the friendlies, that helps us improve and getting to know each other, getting to know each other, with the coach. And he supports himself with the player.”

Orbelin missed the analysis of Andres Guardado

After Andrés Guardado talked about the current actions of the Mexican National Team, Orbelín Pineda did not want to give any perspective on the matter.