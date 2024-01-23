Ortega asks International Court of Justice to be part of South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to be part of the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel for alleged genocide caused by the Jewish country’s military maneuvers in the Gaza Strip.

“As a State party to the Convention against Genocide, Nicaragua has the obligation to prevent genocide and to cooperate with other contracting parties to this end, including by resorting to the competent organs of the United Nations, including this Court. It is the main judicial organ…,” it said in a statement on January 23, speaking of dictatorship.

Also read: At least 142 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last 24 hours

Nicaragua’s request to participate in the case – the ruling said – was made under Article 62 of the Statute of the Court. “If this intervention is authorized, Nicaragua will participate as a State Party in this process with all the legal implications derived from the Court’s decision.”

Case before ICJ

South Africa filed a case against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague on December 29, 2023, accusing it of “carrying out actions of a genocidal nature because they intended to destroy a large part of the Palestinians in Gaza “. ,

The alleged genocidal acts in the case include killing Palestinians, causing serious physical and mental harm, and deliberately creating conditions for “their physical extermination as a group”. According to the clarification given by BBC Mundo regarding the 84-page document of the trial, he also assured that the statements of the Israeli authorities express genocidal intentions.

At first, the Ortega regime “welcomed” this demand and then threatened Israel that the Jewish State would “pursue all measures” to end its military operations in Gaza, including resorting to the International Court of Justice, as He did it this Wednesday.

“Like the international community, Nicaragua recognizes that the actions taken by Israel are a clear violation of the Convention against Genocide, and are accompanied by statements by Israel’s highest officials that clearly reveal genocidal intentions and the dehumanization of Palestinians. Let’s do it. The people have been tortured,” the dictatorship said in its statement this Wednesday.

Also read: Hamas admits ‘mistakes’ that led to civilian deaths during attack on Israel

The dictatorship’s request for intervention “should not delay the Court’s procedures and deliberations related to the urgent request for provisional measures, on which a decision is expected soon.”

Other countries that support the lawsuit

The governments of Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia and Cuba also announced that they support South Africa’s decision to bring the claim before the ICJ.

The foreign ministries of Colombia and Brazil expressed their support in individually issued statements last year. The Brazilian message was issued after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received Palestinian Ambassador Ibrahim Alzeben in Brasilia.