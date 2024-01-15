Oscar Santis to officially debut with Dinamo Tbilisi

Georgia – The national attacker will play his first minutes in European football.

After the start of Georgian league activity this weekend, Oscar Santis is a few hours away from being able to fulfill his dream of playing an official match in Europe and where his team, Dinamo Tbilisi, will try to be the protagonist.

The first match for the Santis club will take place this Saturday, March 2, when FC Samgurali Tskhaltubo visits at the Boris Pychadze Stadium from 9:00 am.

The Georgian championship is made up of 10 teams, with Legionnaire’s Tbilisi being the most successful with 19 titles and in 2024 it is one of the favorites to be able to extend its record.

The tournament to meet the new emperor begins this weekend and is scheduled to end in November. The champion has the right to play the first qualifier for the UEFA Champions League, the second, third and the winner of the Cup gets a place for the UEFA Europa League.

Dinamo Batumi were the last champions of the championship, having defeated Dinamo Tbilisi by three units, who could not defend their crown, so this year they will try to recover from that emotional blow.

After playing in Guatemala with Suchitepequez, Comunicación and Antigua GFC, Oscar Santis will take on his first adventure as a Legionnaire. He has been with his new club for several weeks and has even scored a goal in a friendly match.