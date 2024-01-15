“Things are going really well,” the insider says.

Hailee Steinfeld And josh allenThe two’s relationship continues to grow, with a source close to the couple telling People that they are in a “serious relationship.” Tea Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse star and buffalo bill The quarterbacks are spending more time together, especially after Allen’s football season ended. According to the source, things are going really well for the couple, who are both family-oriented and driven. They are committed to keeping their relationship private and are unanimous about it.

The 27-year-old couple have been relatively private about their romance, but they have been spotted going on dates together several times. Their first public appearance as a couple was in October when they attended the NHL’s Buffalo Sabers season-opener against the New York Rangers. Most recently, they were spotted together in Laguna Niguel, California in January kansas city chiefs The Bills were eliminated from the NFL playoffs.

A source close to Steinfeld shared, “Hailee is in a great place and would love to settle down if it was with the right person.” It seems like the couple is taking time to move their relationship forward and focus on building a strong foundation.

the relationship is moving forward

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have had quite an eventful relationship timeline. They were first spotted together in May, and a source described them as a “lovely couple” who had been “hanging out together for a few weeks.” In June, it was reported that they were still dating and getting to know each other. In October, Steinfeld was seen spending time with Allen’s mother in East Aurora, New York, indicating that their relationship was moving forward.

The couple’s trip also included sweet moments like a sushi date night in New York City, where Allen was photographed wrapping his arm around Steinfeld. Their public appearances and outings reflect their growing relationship.

As their relationship continues to develop, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen It seems like they are taking things at their own pace, prioritizing privacy and nurturing their relationship.