if anyone was capable of lifting sharks of la guerra The worst moment they went through in the regular season was undoubtedly Osvaldo Guillén, since whose arrival the team took another direction and its final destination was the long-awaited title in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

after this victory Guillen He was wearing a unique shirt that reminded us of many of the Sharks’ greats who are no longer found on this earthly plane, but who at the time were very important members of this organization that went 38 years without winning a championship in ball rental. Had gone from Venezuela.

From top left in this shirt are members of Graciano Ravello Shark During the first years of the team’s existence and as champion manager in 1970–1971, Gustavo Polidor was a member of the famous Guerrilla Escuela along with Carlos “Café” Martínez and the great Pompeo Davalillo, founder of Padrón at the bottom in the same direction. Creator of the Circuito Alegre de la Guerra, the Panza Sharks and the Museu la Cavalerie.

At the end of the shirt there is a phrase that says “For you”, making it clear that everyone within the LVBP was an inspiration for Guillén in this long-awaited championship.