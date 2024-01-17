Pacers acquire Pascal Siakam from Raptors and Pelicans in exchange

The Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam from the Raptors in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks, including from the Pelicans.

Indiana Pacers acquire All-Star forward Pascal Siakam in three-team deal he will send bruce brown, Jordan Nwora And three picks in the first round Toronto Raptors,

New Orleans Pelicans Sources told ESPN they are the third team in the deal, sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors and a second-round pick to Indiana.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season. Glenn James/NBAE/Getty Images

The two first-round selections going to the Raptors are due for 2024 (Indiana’s own selection and Utah/Houston/Oklahoma City’s lesser selection), while the third is due for 2026 (Indiana’s), the teams said. Sources said.

Siakam, who has spent all eight of his NBA seasons with Toronto, is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season.To. Sources told ESPN that he is excited about the deal and expects to be eager to negotiate a new contract with the franchise this summer.

editorial selection

1 related

siakam29, can become a free agent in July.

,I’m excited for Pascal to get a first-class opportunity with the PacersBeing paired with Tyrese (Haliburton) and Miles (Turner) and being coached by a great coach like Rick Carlisle,” Siakam’s agent Todd Ramser told Endscape.

“His future looks bright there.”

The 27-year-old Brown is averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season, while the 25-year-old Nwora is averaging 5.2 points per game.