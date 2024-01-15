Pamela Anderson braves spring’s star jean trend

Pamela Anderson Her status as a fashion icon has been strengthened with her latest project… Through her latest presentations in particular, we have (re)discovered her through a new lens. Attending public events without makeup, choosing discreet luxury apparel, Pamela Anderson Rejects orders and presents a positive image. Another notable event: She turned to the creative side for a capsule of a very cool brand re/done, On March 11, on the streets of Los Angeles, she appeared to announce the launch of this collaboration in a look composed of two denim pieces from this cutting-edge fashion capsule.

Pamela Anderson embraces double denim outfits with her Re/Done collaboration

She also wore an oversized organic chambray shirt and high-waist bleached jeans, made of organic cotton. Invited by the Californian brand to re-invent the look that was the quintessence of its style in the 1990s, Pamela Anderson has conceived 25 pieces with a special focus on denim and printed T-shirts. No more sophisticated looks, this fashion capsule celebrates the American-Canadian’s most famous off-duty looks. to select canadian tuxedo (Understand the total jean look), Pamela Anderson She still has every good aspect of style down, ditching her cool luxury wardrobe for a while and getting back to the basic essence of the looks that helped make her an icon. Collaboration Re/Done x Pam Already available at select retailers…guaranteed to sell out.

