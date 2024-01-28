Panama team’s top scorer Luis Tejada dies at the age of 41. tudn football

Panama Football Federation (FEPAFUT) Confirmed and expressed regret over the surprising death of luis tejadaTop scorer of the Panama national team at the age of 41.

Through a statement, FEPAFUT expressed “its most sincere condolences to his family, friends and the entire Panamanian football and sports family.”

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, but local sources report that he suffered a heart attack while playing a game in a veterans league and died in the hospital.

In addition to being Panama’s all-time top scorer 43 goals In 107 games, FEPAFUT described Luis Tejada as “synonymous with the growth and development of football in our country”.

Tejada was a fundamental part of the Canal team qualifying for the first time world CupThat of Russia 2018.

Tejada, nicknamed El Matador, scored more than 180 goals in several clubs in Panama, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Peru and Mexico, where he played. Toluca And veracruz,

One of the most beautiful goals that is remembered is the one he scored against mexican team During a 2006 World Cup qualifier in Germany in 2005, he controlled the ball inside the area and then fired a spectacular bicycle kick into Oswaldo Sánchez’s corner, giving Panama a 1–1 draw at the Rommel Fernández Stadium.

