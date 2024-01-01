“Megan Thee Stallion calls Cardi B a ‘dirty Mexican’, fans outraged!”.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have come a long way since working together on hits like WAP and Hot Girl Summer. Recently, Minaj went after rapper Savage, whom she dissed in her song Hiss. Shortly after releasing her new single on Friday, Minaj attacked Stallion on social media, claiming a verse in her song was an attack on her. In their ongoing feud, the Barbie World singer also implicated Cardi B, saying that Stallion made derogatory comments about her Bongos collaborator, but fans refused to believe it.

Hiss’s “These bitches ain’t mad at Megan, these bitches ain’t mad at Megan’s Law” poem made headlines for targeting Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Penny, a registered sex offender. Hurt by this, Nicki Minaj criticized the Grammy-winning rapper for his rap skills, also calling him a “big foot” in reference to Tory Lanez, who shot Stallion in the foot last August. In a recent development, the Super Freaky Girl singer appears to have drawn her former enemy Cardi B into a feud by saying that Stallion calls one of her colleagues a “dirty Mexican”.

This led fans to speculate that Megan’s statements were a reference to Cardi B, who is Dominican and identifies as Afro-Latina. However, fans don’t entirely agree with the Barbie World singer’s comments that appear to be aimed at Cardi B.

With fans taking sides in this ongoing feud, most have not accepted Nicki Minaj’s recent allegations of racist remarks against Stallion by her collaborator, widely believed to be Cardi B. In response, fans expressed their doubts by tweeting.

This is not the first time Nicki Minaj has had a falling out with a former co-worker, as she had a feud with Cardi B for years, a feud that has subsided in recent times. But with the rapper implicating his former nemesis in the matter, it will be interesting to see how things develop, especially since Stallion has yet to respond to the allegations.