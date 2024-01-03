Patrick Mahomes beats Tom Brady in the Super Bowl

2023-2024 season of National Football League (NFL) ended with a victory. kansas city chiefs against 22-25 san francisco 49ers In extra time, to achieve their third win. vince lombardi trophy And second consecutive. what was done by patrick mahomesDuring his fourth appearance in Super Bowl This helped him leave behind one of the best quarterbacks in league history.

The captain after recording a stellar performance Chiefs He joined a select list of five quarterbacks with at least three championships. tom brady (7), joe montana (4), terry bradshaw (4), troy aikman (4), the latter and MahomesHe is the only person to achieve this before the age of 30.

Mahomes made history in the Super Bowl

patrick mahomes not only crossed Brady In this line. he also left that behind with two mvp award In this Super Bowl, won 15 games in the playoffs and completed 260 passes during the regular season and postseason. Whereas, the captain of Patriot, MPV could not collect the award, won 12 games and completed 162 passes. These all figures This happened in the first six years of both players’ careers.

As additional information, in the last two postseasons, Mahomes He has a 7-0 record with 13 touchdowns and only one interception, data from football reference,

Finally, the season of Kansas City The league wasn’t the best during the first half, as the offense looked unusually inconsistent, including 44 drops by its receivers, which was worst in the NFL. Although vince lombardi trophy Despite the team not being as dominant as in previous years, it marked a great end to the campaign.