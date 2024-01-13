Patrick Mahomes’ helmet broke after the collision

Chiefs quarterback had to replace his helmet after it broke after being tackled by Deshaun Elliott

duel of wild card round between miami dolphins And kansas city chiefs A strange moment occurred in the third quarter after blow that broke the helmet star quarterback patrick mahomes,

On second-and-seven plays at the team’s 16-yard line dolphin9:25 left in the third quarter, patrick mahomes He found no unmarked receiver and decided to run down the diagonals to the right miami To get the first try.

However, as he crossed the 5-yard line he was intercepted by Kader Kohou and later safety DeShawn Elliott recovered him at the 3-yard line, leading to a 1–0 loss. quarterback’s helmet contactHe he broke with a jerk And the officials asked him to leave the field to replace it.

Patrick Mahomes had to replace his helmet after it was broken by a collision. David Ulitt/Getty Images

patrick mahomes changed it helmet and returned to the field, but Isiah Pacheco was stopped on his first carry. patrick mahomes He threw two incomplete passes, so Chiefs They scored on a Harrison Butker field goal to increase their lead to 19–7.

later in the bank patrick mahomes Ongoing trying on helmet Until you find one to replace the broken one.

after leaving the field patrick mahomes He was not tested for possible trauma.

Chiefs (11-6) reached the playoffs after winning their eighth consecutive AFC West title.

dolphin (11–6) Finished as the wild card team after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 in the game that defines the AFC East champion.

In Saturday’s first game of the day, the Houston Texans punched their ticket to the divisional round by defeating the Cleveland Browns 45–14.