Paul Bettany shares that Vision’s heartbreaking death scene was improvised

Paul Bettany attended MegaCon in Orlando, Florida and discussed his role in an interview with Collider. The actor played Vision, a synthetic humanoid created by Ultron in 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron, and he had a relationship with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Their tragic love story ended with Vision’s death in 2018 Avengers: Infinity WarAnd the first idea of ​​Vision’s death wasn’t working, so Bettany and Olsen reform the scene,

“(Directors) The Russo Brothers came to us (Bettney and Olsen) and said, ‘Hey, listen, Can you improve this scene?‘And I say, ‘What? ‘An improvement in getting killed by becoming a robot?’ I have no frame of reference!” Bettany shared. “And Lizzie was just laughing at it, and we were so comfortable with each other…I don’t know how it would have worked other than that, because We both really trust each other and, somehow, we were able to come up with something that worked,

In typical Marvel style, the actor revealed he didn’t actually know who was going to die: “It was hilarious. None of us knew who was going to die until the day before or something like that,” Bettany said. Bettany continued, “They kind of showed us a preview and everybody was like, OK, I think I’m going to have to take the kids out of private school.”

Following his heartbreaking death, Vision reprized his role in the critically acclaimed Disney+ miniseries wandavision With Olsen. Alternate versions of Vision also appear in Disney+’s animated series what if… There have been rumors about vision Quest series that will bring the character back, but Marvel Studios has not confirmed the series yet. It’s also unclear whether Olsen will return to the MCU. It appeared that the Scarlet Witch finally died Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessAnd There are no official plans for his return.

Paul Bettany explains how he got the role

Before playing the role of Vision, Bettany played Tony Stark’s artificial intelligence, JARVIS. He later became an artificial being with the help of JARVIS and the Mind Stone, and he joked that the 2008 iron ManWhen director Jon Favreau got the call, he wanted someone who had no personality.

“Jon Favreau, who played my agent in a movie WimbledonHe said, “Look, I’m directing this thing called iron Man And I need someone who doesn’t have any personality, and I immediately thought of you.“How do you say no to that?” Bettany asked.

“So I was doing it, and it was so much fun and I came in at the end and solved everybody’s problem, solved what they couldn’t articulate on camera, all I could say was, “The bad guys are coming. Have been, and they’re right behind you!” or whatever… I think I made everyone laugh, and they went, Oh, it would be nice to have that on the set. I think that’s what happened. I guess he thought it would be fun to hang out with me.”

Although his future in the MCU is still unclear, Paul Bettany has several projects lined up. He will star in Robert Zemeckis’ drama Here, which also stars Tom Hanks, Kelly Reilly, Rob Wright. He will also play pop art legend Andy Warhol in Kwame Kwei-Armah’s The Collaboration.

